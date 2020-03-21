- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE's first-ever women's photo shoot with no makeup. The shoot featured WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

- The MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusettes has postponed the WWE live event scheduled for tonight, Saturday, March 21. The late change was made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makeup date is Saturday, November 7 and all tickets will be honored.

- The WWE Network tweeted the following 8 "jaw-dropping brawls" for fans to watch if they're trapped at home under coronavirus quarantine with nothing watch:

1. The Undertaker vs. Mankind, King of the Ring 1998

2. Edge and Christian vs. The Hardys vs. The Dudleys - WrestleMania 17

3. Edge vs. Mick Foley - WrestleMania 22

4. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar - Extreme Rules 2012

5. Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome - ECW Heat Wave 1998

6. The Nasty Boys vs. Cactus Jack and Maxx Payne - WCW Spring Stampede 1994

7. Tazz vs. Bam Bam Bigelow - ECW Living Dangerously 1998

8. The Undisputed Era vs. AOP vs. SAnitY - WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"