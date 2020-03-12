Sunday's WWE live event scheduled for the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The arena issued an e-mail to ticket holders earlier today and said the WWE live event scheduled for Sunday, March 15 was canceled due to the new order from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, which bans gatherings with more than 250 people expected. The statement was also tweeted, as seen below. The arena is offering refunds to people who already purchased tickets, but no makeup date has been announced.

In an update on a possible change for the WWE live event scheduled for Sunday, March 22 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, that event will not be taking place. New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio declared a State of Emergency today due to the COVID-19 outbreak and there's a ban on events or gatherings with 500 or more people expected. DeBlasio told media at the press conference that the State of Emergency could go on for months.

MSG has not commented on the WWE live event and the date remains on both calendars, but the legendary venue did issue the following statement in support of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the restrictions announced today:

"The Madison Square Garden Company supports Governor Cuomo's decision regarding New York venues. We encourage you to check back to this site, which will be your source for further details about our future events, which we will update regularly as more information becomes available."

An official update on the MSG show should be released soon, and we will keep you updated. This is the MSG live event that was scheduled to feature a special appearance by WWE Hall of Famers DX.

There are still two WWE NXT live events scheduled for this weekend - Friday in Venice, Florida and Saturday in Daytona Beach, FL. Monday's RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is still on as of this writing. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, The Undertaker and others are scheduled for Austin's special "3:16 Day" edition of RAW. The PPG Paints Arena still has RAW listed, and has not commented on any potential changes. They were still plugging The Undertaker's appearance as of yesterday.

Stay tuned for updates on more WWE changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can visit this page to see the various updates on the outbreak and how it's impacting WrestleMania 36, this week's SmackDown, international pro wrestling events, and lots more.