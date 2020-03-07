Thanks to Ethan Cramer for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Allentown, PA:

WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow PPL Center, Allentown, PA. Attendance: 5,500

* Street Profits and Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins and AOP. Owens with the stunner on a member of AOP for the win.

* Bobby Lashley vs Ricochet Ricochet with the roll-up victory after he moved from the corner and Lashley took the shoulder to the post.

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: New Day vs Miz and John Morrison. Before the show started Xavier Woods appeared in a backstage pretape with the New Day. He appeared to be walking okay. Woods did not accompany The New Day to ringside. Comedy match with Big E doing a split in the ring with Miz and Morrison playing along dancing. At one point Miz thought he was grinding against Big E and it ended up being referee Charles Robinson. Miz with the roll-up on Big E for the win.

* Shayna Baszler vs Liv Morgan. Barely any crowd reaction for either wrestler's entrance. A lot of the audience heading for a bathroom break, food, merch etc.

* Slow match with Baszler working Liv's arm, Morgan with a bit of a comeback before Baszler was able to win via pinfall after choking out Morgan. Post-match run in by Becky Lynch. A short brawl ensued before referees pulled them apart. Becky got on the mic saying you don't have to wait to Elimination Chamber to win and fight me. She offered Baszler a match and she just walked away.

* Raw Women's Championship match Becky Lynch vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair. Becky said she wanted a fight and Asuka started to cut one of her promos on the way to the ring followed by Charlotte's music playing and this becoming a triplet threat match. Becky with the pin on Asuka after natural selection by Charlotte. Outside interference by Baszler as well. Becky taking time to sign autographs and take pictures at ringside post-match.

* Post intermission Elias in the ring with his guitar interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. Elias says he wants to sing with Nakamura and Sami. Nakamura says he likes to sing and wants to sing. His favorite song is I want it that way by the Backstreet Boys. Sami stops them from singing together. He says that was his favorite song in the 6th grade and wants to duet it. They sing the chorus before Elias is attacked by Nakamura with Sami saying it's always about Elias while calling the audience pigs. Elias fights them off and stands alone in the ring as the crowd cheers and his music plays.

* AJ Styles vs Aleister Black. Brief back and forth before the OC runs in for outside interference DQ. The Viking Raiders come out making it a 3 on 3 match.

* AJ Styles, Gallows, and Anderson vs Aleister Black and The Viking Raiders. Black and The Viking Raiders pick up the pinfall win.

* Daniel Bryan vs The Fiend. The Fiend wins with Sister Abigail.

* Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton. McIntyre wins with the claymore kick.

@ethancramer contributed to this article.