The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Shelton Benjamin makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary. Curt Hawkins (with Zack Ryder) makes his entrance.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Curt Hawkins

Benjamin kicks Hawkins in the midsection. Benjamin strikes Hawkins. Benjamin slams the head of Hawkins off the top turnbuckle. Hawkins eventually hits a Michinoku Driver on Benjamin. Hawkins pins Benjamin for a two count. Benjamin ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins. Benjamin goes for a German Suplex, Hawkins elbows him in the face. Hawkins hits a modified Ensiguri on Benjamin. Hawkins pins Benjamin for another two count. Benjamin connects with a step-up knee strike to the face of Hawkins. Benjamin hits an arm-drag on Hawkins. Benjamin locks in a modified arm-breaker on Hawkins. Hawkins taps out.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt challenging John Cena to a match at WrestleMania.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Drew McIntyre hitting three Claymore Kicks on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Akira Tozawa and Eric Young make their entrances.

Akira Tozawa vs. Eric Young

Young rushes Tozawa as the bell rings. Young locks in a wrist-lock on Tozawa. Young pulls Tozawa to the mat. Young stomps on Tozawa several times. Later in the match, Tozawa goes for a Superplex on Young. Young strikes Tozawa, sending him to the mat. Young hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Tozawa. Young pins Tozawa for a two count. Young goes for a Back Suplex, Tozawa flips out of it. Tozawa superkicks Young. Tozawa head-butts Young, sending him to the mat. Tozawa hits a Senton from off the top turnbuckle on Young. Tozawa pins Young for the three count.

Winner: Akira Tozawa

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Roman Reigns confronting Universal Champion Goldberg.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Beth Phoenix.