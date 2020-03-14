The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ricochet makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary. Eric Young makes his entrance.

Ricochet vs. Eric Young

They lock up before exchanging headlocks. Ricochet rolls Young up for a two count. Young kicks Ricochet in the midsection. Young slams Ricochet's head off the top turnbuckle. Ricochet ducks a clothesline attempt by Young. Ricochet hits an arm-drag on Young. Later in the match, Ricochet kicks Young in the face. Young rolls out of the ring. Ricochet hits a Senton over the top rope on Young at ringside. Ricochet rolls Young into the ring. Ricochet gets Young up into a Fireman's Carry position before dropping him into a knee strike. Ricochet ascends the turnbuckles. Ricochet hits a 630 on Young. Ricochet pins Young for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch's in-ring promo.

A recap of Drew McIntyre defeating Erick Rowan on RAW is shown.

Humberto Carrillo and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up before the changing wrist-locks. Benjamin hits a modified arm-drag on Carrillo. Benjamin locks in an arm-breaker on Carrillo. Carrillo gets a rope break. Later in the match, Carrillo hits a DDT on Benjamin at ringside. Carrillo rolls Benjamin into the ring. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo goes for a Moonsault, Benjamin rolls out of the way as Carrillo lands on his feet. Carrillo goes a for a Springboard off the second rope, Benjamin slams him to the mat.

Benjamin locks in an arm-breaker on Carrillo. Carrillo breaks the submission with a pin attempt for a two count on Benjamin. Carrillo ducks a clothesline attempt by Benjamin. Carrillo hits a Springboard Kick to the face from off the second rope on Benjamin. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles again. Carrillo hits a Moonsault on Benjamin. Carrillo pins Benjamin for the win.

Winner: Humbert Carrillo

A recap of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House segment from SmackDown is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Edge attacking MVP and delivering an RKO to Randy Orton.