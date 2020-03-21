The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Aleister Black makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary at the WWE Performance Center. Leon Ruff is already in the ring.

Aleister Black vs. Leon Ruff

Black sits down in the middle of the ring. Ruff runs towards Black, Black rolls backward and out of the way. Black kips up to his feet. Ruff goes for a kick, Black catches his leg. Black spins Ruff around and hits the Black Mass on him. Black pins Ruff for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the confrontation between John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing for Undertaker and AJ Styles regarding their WrestleMania Match.

RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins (with RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford) and Murphy (with Akam) make their entrances. This might be the first week that Main Event has had more matches than RAW.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Murphy

Murphy locks in a waist-lock on Dawkins. Dawkins backs Murphy into the corner. Murphy pushes Dawkins. Later in the match, Murphy runs towards Dawkins in the corner. Dawkins dumps Murphy over the top rope to the ring apron. Murphy hits an Ensiguri on Dawkins. Murphy ascends the turnbuckles. Murphy connects with Double Knees to Dawkins. Murphy pins Dawkins for a two count. Akam pushes Ford at ringside. Ford ducks a clothesline attempt by Akam. Ford superkicks Akam. Murphy sends Ford into the barrier at ringside. Murphy gets back in to the ring. Dawkins hits a Sit-out Powerbomb on Murphy. Dawkins pins Murphy for the win.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Edge's in-ring promo.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin attacking Byron Saxton and drinking beer with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.