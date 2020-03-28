The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. RAW Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Kayden Carter makes her entrance.

Asuka vs. Kayden Carter

They lock up. Asuka slams Carter to the mat. Carter ducks a clothesline attempt by Asuka. Carter locks in a waist-lock on Asuka. Asuka elbows Carter in the face. Carter dropkicks Asuka. Asuka eventually locks in an arm-lock on Carter. Carter gets out of it and slaps the chest of Asuka. Asuka pushes Carter. Carter dropkicks Asuka again. Asuka dodges another dropkick attempt by Carter. Asuka pulls Carter to the mat by her hair. Asuka kicks Carter in the face. Asuka locks in the Asuka Lock on Carter. Carter taps out.

Winner: Asuka

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Rob Gronkowski's debut.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Goldberg.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Paul Heyman & WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's in ring promo.

Humberto Carrillo and Danny Burch make their entrances.

Danny Burch vs. Humberto Carrillo

They lock up. Carrillo briefly locks in a waist-lock on Burch before they exchange wrist-locks. Burch hits a modified snapmare on Carrillo. Carrillo eventually kicks Burch in the face. Carrillo rolls backward into a Standing Moonsault on Burch. Carrillo pins Burch for a two count. Carrillo runs towards Burch in the corner, Burch gets out of the way. Burch hits a German Suplex on Carrillo. Burch pins Carrillo for a two count. Burch goes for a Suplex, Carrillo gets out of it. Carrillo hits a Springboard Kick from off he second rope on Burch. Carrillo hits a Moonsault from off the top turnbuckle on Burch. Carrillo pins Burch for the win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton accepting Edge's challenge to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania.