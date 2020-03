Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of WWE RAW from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Coverage will begin at 8 pm ET!

Tonight's lineup includes:

* Edge returns to confront Randy Orton

* Drew McIntyre in action

* Shayna Baszler to appear after winning last night's Elimination Chamber Match and facing WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

* Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio