Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's taped WWE RAW broadcast opens up on the USA Network with a video package on the feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, to hype their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

- The camera cuts to a pre-recorded promo from The Undertaker. He addresses AJ Styles and calls him by his real name, Allen Jones, since we're getting real here. Taker says AJ is a small man with a big mouth. Taker doesn't know if AJ has a big set, or he's really just that stupid. Either way, your mouth is writing checks that your ass can't cash. Taker bets AJ thought he could drop some pipe bombs and get under his skin. Taker has heard far worse. Taker says there may be some truth to some stuff AJ said. He goes on about how AJ knows he didn't have what it took to hang "back then" with guys like WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Mick Foley, and many others, the best. Taker says AJ waited until they were gone. He goes on and says Allen has stepped in something he can't get out from. Taker gets it, it's just business, but AJ crossed the line the first time he mentioned her, wife Michelle McCool.

Taker goes on and says AJ must be mad McCool does the Faithbreaker, aka the Styles Clash, better than him. Taker says AJ will pay the ultimate price for disrespecting her. Taker, wearing a black leather jacket and skull cap, says if AJ wants to be relevant at WrestleMania 36, there's no better way to make that happen than The Undertaker. Try him he'll make you famous. Taker hopes he brings those two ass clowns Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with him but they all will feel the holy trinity he's bringing. They will hurt, feel pain and most importantly, they will Rest... In... Peace. The bell tolls as we see AJ's tombstone appear in the background.

- Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW. He's joined by Byron Saxton as they hype the Boneyard Match.

- Still to come, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be here. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Street Profits and Kevin Owens will face Seth Rollins, Andrade and Angel Garza in six-man action.

- We see video from earlier today with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch driving her 18-wheeler into the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. Becky steps out and admires the truck before walking into the building. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Greg Hamilton does the introductions as RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch comes out to the stage inside the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. We see how she attacked Shayna Baszler with a steel chair during last week's interview with Charly Caruso. Tom and Byron hype Baszler vs. Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 36.

Becky takes the mic and talks about her big WrestleMania 35 main event win over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. She says she's been walking that razor blade-thin line ever since. Let's take a look. She shows us a replay of the match with Flair and Rousey last year.

We see the ring entrances and then take a commercial break. The match goes on for several more minutes before we take another break. Back from the break for more replay action and we take another break with SmackDown preview. We take another break and come back to the match. We come back again and finally get the finish to the match, which saw Becky win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles at the time.

Becky is back on the stage now. She says that's the first time she's watched that match back. Becky goes on about Baszler and the title. She says Baszler was right when she said taking the title from her would destroy her. Becky admits she doesn't know who she is without being champion these days. She knows about Baszler's demons too. She goes on and says Baszler just wants to do what her pal Ronda couldn't do. That's her demon. Becky says Baszler will take the spotlight Ronda couldn't for once, or if she loses she will get put back under Ronda's shadow.

Becky goes on with her promo until Baszler attacks from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler drags Becky over to the announce table and slams her face-first. Baszler talks some trash and launches Becky head-first into the side of the announce table. Becky is clutching her neck and shoulder on the ground, in pain. Baszler picks up the title belt, looks at it and then tosses it onto Lynch. Baszler stares at a fallen Lynch as RAW goes back to commercial.

Aleister Black vs. Jason Cade

Back from the break and out comes Aleister Black to the ring. Enhancement talent Jason Cade waits in the ring as Black makes his entrance.

The bell rings and Black goes right to work, leveling Cade out of the corner. Black sits up on the mat and Cade is alarmed, asking the referee what he's doing. He goes for a kick but Black catches it. Black with a few quick shots and Black Mass to get the easy win.

Winner: Aleister Black

- After the match, the music hits as Black sits up on the mat again. Tom hypes Black vs. Bobby Lashley again. We go to replays.

- We see footage from last week's promo by Seth Rollins on Kevin Owens. Rollins will team with Andrade and Angel Garza to face Owens and The Street Profits tonight. Back to commercial.

Kevin Owens and The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Kevin Owens is also out to join his partners. Angel Garza is out next with Zelina Vega. Vega takes the mic and announces that WWE United States Champion Andrade has suffered a serious injury to his ribs, and he's not medically cleared to compete. However, she has access to the hottest up & coming talent in WWE. She introduces WWE NXT Superstar Austin Theory and out he comes, calling him the hottest free agent no more. Theory marches to the ring with Vega and Garza. Seth Rollins is out next to join them.

Ford raises the title and taunts Garza and Theory with it. The bell rings as Owens looks to start with Rollins. Rollins immediately tags in Theory and encourages him. Owens rocks Theory to start the match and beats him into the corner, unloading and beating him down.

Dawkins tags in and then he immediately tags in Ford for the double team. Garza tags in and they grab him, slamming him on top of Theory for another double team. They get sent out to the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Theory and Garza down on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford goes at it with Garza. Garza dropkicks him in mid-air, then snatches his pants off in the middle of the ring. Garza drops Ford again and tags in Theory to keep the offense going. Theory covers for a 2 count as Vega cheers him on. Ford tangles with Theory and sends him to the apron. Theory comes back and drops Ford for a 2 count. Theory keeps control with forearms and more strikes to Ford as Vega cheers him on.

Ford counters a move and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins decks Theory, then knocks Rollins and Garza off the apron. Dawkins ends up on the floor, running Garza over. Dawkins runs back in and runs over Theory. Rollins runs in and superkicks Dawkins out of nowhere. Owens talks trash as Rollins taunts him. Rollins stomps away while Dawkins is down in the middle of the ring now. Rollins chokes Dawkins with the middle rope. Garza with a cheap shot while the referee has his back turned. Theory comes back in and keeps Dawkins down in their corner.

Garza tags back in and keeps Dawkins grounded, man-handling him on the mat as Vega cheers him on. Garza rakes at the face and keeps Dawkins down for another 2 count. Rollins comes back in and gets a cheap shot in, also taunting Owens. Rollins with a Slingblade on Dawkins. Rollins mounts Dawkins with lefts and rights as Vega cheers him on. Rollins taunts Dawkins. Dawkins catches a superkick and rocks Rollins with a big right hand. Owens tags in as does Garza. Owens unloads on Garza but Garza kicks him. Owens drops Garza and hits the senton splash in the middle of the ring.

Owens talks trash to Vega and hits the corner cannonball on Garza. Owens goes to the top and hits the Swanton on Garza for a 2 count. Ford comes in and nails an enziguri on Owens. Ford runs and leaps at Theory out on the floor. Ford apparently hit the bottom of the ramp as Theory moved it looks like. Owens ends up hitting a Stunner on Garza in the ring, covering for the pin to win.

Winners: Kevin Owens and The Street Profits

- After the match, Rollins immediately runs in and nails a Stomp on Owens. We go to replays. Rollins makes his exit as his music hits as we see Owens recovering in the ring.

- Still to come, Brock Lesnar is here.

- Tom leads us to a preview for The Big Show Show on Netflix, which stars veteran WWE Superstar Big Show. The show premieres on Monday, April 6. Back to commercial.