The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view has been confirmed for Baltimore, Maryland.

The Royal Farms Arena announced today that Money In the Bank will be held at the venue on May 10. This will be the first WWE pay-per-view at the arena since Extreme Rules 2017.

Tickets for Money In the Bank 2020 will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10am ET A Citi Card pre-sale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, March 10, and the regular Ticketmaster pre-sale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, March 11.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.