WWE has cancelled the WrestleMania 36 Axxess signing for 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

It was announced earlier this week that Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who are both pregnant and due within 2 weeks of each other, would be making a special Premium+ autograph signing during WrestleMania 36 Axxess at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday, April 4 at 1pm ET.

Tickets for the appearance were to go on sale this morning at 10am ET, but WWE announced shortly after 10am ET that the signing will be rescheduled with another WWE Superstar to be announced.

"The #WrestleMania #Axxess autograph session with The @BellaTwins will be rescheduled to feature another @WWE Superstar. Details, including on-sale information, will be announced shortly," WWE announced.

Nikki took to Twitter and apologized to fans.

She wrote, "Sorry about this #BellaArmy we love you!! [heart emojis] N"

There's no word yet on why the appearance was cancelled, but we will keep you updated.