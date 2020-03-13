Tonight's WWE NXT live event in Venice, Florida has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's NXT live event in Daytona Beach, FL has also been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

wXw in Germany announced on Twitter that their 16 Carat Revenge event scheduled for Saturday, April 4 in Tampa, FL during WrestleMania 36 Week has been nixed due to the 30-day travel ban between the United States and Europe, which was issued by President Trump due to the outbreak. wXw noted that the promotion and talents will be unable to enter the country. Refunds are being offered.

DEFY Wrestling also announced on Twitter that their "Defyant Ones" event scheduled for Sunday, March 29 in the Seattle area has been canceled due to the outbreak. The promotion will be contacting fans with additional details soon.

Finally, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla issued a statement this week to announce the postponement of their "Kobe" event scheduled for March 29. The event was scheduled for the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, and was to honor the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

