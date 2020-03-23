- WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne made their RAW debuts on tonight's episode from the WWE Performance Center. As seen in the video above, the former member of TM61 and the big man Vink lost a non-title match to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits on this week's show.

- WWE has announced that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will appear on this Wednesday's NXT TV episode to explain their recent actions at the WWE Performance Center when they brawled all over the building and destroyed property. It was noted that they will have to answer to Triple H on Wednesday's show.

- An EVOLVE wrestler also worked tonight's RAW on the USA Network as Leon Ruff lost a quick squash match to Aleister Black. While this was Ruff's red brand debut match, this was a rematch from last week's WWE Main Event episode as Black squashed him on that show as well.

Below are a few shots from tonight's Ruff vs. Black match on RAW from the WWE Performance Center, along with a quick clip from last week's Main Event match: