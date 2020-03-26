Week 25 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 819,000 viewers (-12%) on TNT, topping the 669,000 viewers (+23%) garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 51%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #23 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #56. AEW ranked #71 in viewership, tied with Live PD, while NXT ranked #78 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 932,000 viewers and ranked #20 in the Cable Top 150, and #65 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 542,000 viewers and ranked #81 in the Cable Top 150, and #85 in viewership.

This is the lowest NXT viewership for a first-run episode. Last week's viewership ranked lower but that was for an episode with no new matches.

AEW drew a 0.34 rating (-3%) in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.20 (+25%) in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.35 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.16 in that demographic.

Special Report on FOX News topped the night in viewership and the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.65 rating, and 5.874 million viewers.

Chicago Med on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV, for the second week in a row, with 9.601 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating, for the second week in a row.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode