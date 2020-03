Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following NXT live event results from tonight's show in Detroit:

* Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, & Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, & Santana Garrett

* Austin Theory defeated Bronson Reed

* Dio Madden & Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

* Cameron Grimes defeated Dexter Lumis

* Candice LeRae defeated Aliyah

* The Broserweights (c) defeated Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink (NXT Tag Team Title Match)

* Tomasso Ciampa defeated Damian Priest Via D.Q. (Main Event)