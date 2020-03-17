The WWE NXT ticketing website has confirmed the first set of re-scheduled live events that were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As noted earlier this week, upcoming NXT live events in the state of Florida were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was announced today that the following dates have been re-scheduled:

* Citrus Springs, FL at the Community Center

Moved from Friday, March 20 to Friday, July 10

* Fort Pierce, FL at the Havert L. Fenn Center

Moved from Saturday, March 21 to Friday, June 26

* Tampa, FL at the University Area CDC Gymnasium

Moved from Friday, March 27 to Saturday, June 13

* Largo, FL at the Minnreg Hall

Moved from Saturday, March 28 to Saturday, June 20

All original tickets will be good for the makeup dates.