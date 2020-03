Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage match opens the show

* Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage match

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* What's next for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor vs. Imperium, and more