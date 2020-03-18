Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week's episode.

- We're live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. There is no crowd tonight, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Triple H and Tom Phillips welcome us. They send us to a video package for the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano feud first. The video features new interviews with both Superstars.

Back from a commercial break at 8:13pm ET and the lengthy video package on Gargano and Ciampa continues. We cut to a quick promo for Charlotte Flair vs. NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and go back to commercial at around 8:19.