Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's taped WWE NXT episode opens up from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton. There is no mention of the regular announce team - WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Nigel McGuinness and Mauro Ranallo. Tom and Byron hype tonight's show.

Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze

We go right to the ring and out first comes Austin Theory. There is no crowd again this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Theory is carrying a cell phone and uses it to mock who his opponent used to be. Out next comes Tyler Breeze.

The bell rings and they lock up. Theory takes it to the ropes as the referee warns him. Theory backs off and talks trash to Breeze. They lock up again and break. Theory poses on the top rope like Breeze does, mocking him some more. They go at it and run the ropes with Breeze nailing a dropkick. Breeze poses on the top rope and talks trash, telling Theory that's how it's done. Breeze goes for the Supermodel Kick but ends up mounting other offense as Theory charges. More back and forth now.

Theory catches Breeze with a Blockbuster in the middle of the ring to take back control. Theory kicks Breeze in the back and keeps him down, still talking trash. Theory with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Theory keeps Breeze grounded now. Breeze breaks free with a Jawbreaker. Theory gets sent to the floor but he runs right back in, rolling into a dropkick to Breeze, knocking Breeze right out to the floor. We go to commercial with Theory standing tall.