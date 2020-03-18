Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE had previously announced Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez in a "Takeover: Tampa Bay" Ladder Match qualifier for tonight's show, but with Takeover up in the air due to the WrestleMania 36 Week cancellations, that match likely won't happen. WWE had also announced a celebration for NXT Champion Adam Cole and his title reign for tonight, but there is no mention of that segment on the WWE website either. The previews for LeRae vs. Martinez and the Cole celebration were live until earlier this week, but they are now offline.

WWE has not announced an official preview for tonight's show but Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that there will be a "modified format" from what we saw on RAW and SmackDown from the Performance Center. There will be no crowd in attendance, and the show will not look like last Wednesday's Fan Appreciation Night at the Performance Center. Meltzer also noted that there will be no live matches tonight, and that there will be a studio setting with interviews, personality profiles, and older footage.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.