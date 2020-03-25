Tonight's taped WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. The show was taped and will air from a closed set with no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE has announced that Triple H will appear on tonight's show to make an announcement on when they will air the matches that were planned for the nixed "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event. He will also be involved in the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano feud tonight.

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight's show:

* Triple H appears with an announcement

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will have to answer to Triple H for their recent brawl at the WWE Performance Center

* NXT Champion Adam Cole shares a special message

* Austin Theory vs. Tyler Breeze

* Roderick Strong vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle

* Ladder Match Qualifier: Candice LeRae vs. Kayden Carter

* Ladder Match Qualifier: Xia Li vs. Aliyah

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.