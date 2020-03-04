Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature two Steel Cage matches.

The cage matches will be Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch has also been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong to clash in a Steel Cage Match

* Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai to square off in a Steel Cage Match

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to battle The Undisputed ERA

* Will Imperium continue to target Finn Bálor?

* What's next for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.