- A new mystery men storyline began on last night's WWE NXT episode as Raul Mendoza was abducted by two men wearing lucha masks. Mendoza, who lost to Kushida earlier in the night, was outside of the WWE Performance Center after the match when a SUV came speeding up. Two masked men hopped out of the truck and tossed Mendoza in, then they sped away.

There's speculation on one of the masked men being Jorge Bolly, the former King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma. Bolly signed with WWE last year and made his in-ring debut back in February, teaming with Mendoza to defeat Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley at a NXT live event.

Above is video from last night's abduction.

- WWE held two dark matches before last night's NXT episode hit the air on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center for the first time ever.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter teamed up in the first match to defeat Santana Garrett and Aliyah. The second match saw Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeat Austin Theory in singles action.

- Last night's NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center was also a Fan Appreciation Night for the fans in attendance. Fans took buses every 10 minutes, beginning at 6pm ET, from Full Sail University to the WWE Performance Center for the special episode. As seen in the fan photos below, NXT Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and Joaquin Wilde spent some time with fans on the bus.

Fans were let into the ring area at the Performance Center at 6:30pm ET, one hour before the dark matches began. Triple H then came out and cut a pre-show promo and welcomed everyone to their home. There was also an area where some of the NXT talents watched the show from the crowd.

You can see several related fan tweets from last night's special episode below. As noted, NXT switched venues for one week only because Full Sail University needed the Full Sail Live (the NXT Arena) facilities for a non-WWE school event that was related to the annual Full Sail Hall of Fame festivities. The show will be back at the NXT Arena next Wednesday.

We are currently boarding the first bus for WWEPC day! pic.twitter.com/GSO0uCFdOA — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 11, 2020

Scoop #6: Some of the NXT talents are out to watch the show pic.twitter.com/PRCQ3G7Zyq — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 12, 2020

The WWE Performance Center is not unlike a smaller Full Sail arena tonight pic.twitter.com/Vfj6HMu3AR — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020

They are giving us Ricky Ortiz NXT Rally Towels pic.twitter.com/aE7BUsUTQZ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020

They have 3 busses to take us to the WWE Performance Center



One is a double decker! pic.twitter.com/IU6YYyDuWU — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020

Bus #1 has arrived at the PC! pic.twitter.com/XHmPwOBZM0 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020

Bugenhagen is addressing the crowd! pic.twitter.com/GcHK6Lb7yJ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 11, 2020