It looks like WWE NXT TV on the USA Network will continue to air from the WWE Performance Center, at least through April.
Full Sail University, home to the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live, announced today that they are suspending classes and labs for students, and suspending group events on campus through the end of April, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As noted, this past Wednesday's NXT episode aired from the WWE Performance Center because Full Sail needed the normal venue for an event related to their annual Hall of Fame Week. NXT was set to return to the campus this coming Wednesday, but it looks like that will be changed. WWE will likely issue an official announcement soon. The upcoming NXT TV dates that had been scheduled for Full Sail have been sold out for some time now.
Tonight's SmackDown and Monday's RAW is also airing from the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We will keep you updated on the latest, but it's been speculated that the PC will continue to be the temporary home for RAW, SmackDown and NXT until the outbreak is contained. While Wednesday's NXT episode had a small crowd of fans that received free tickets, SmackDown and RAW are not airing with fans in attendance. There's no word yet on if they will put limited tickets up for grabs for future NXT events at the Performance Center.
UPDATE, 4:54PM ET: It's being reported by PWInsider that upcoming episodes of NXT on the USA Network will air from the WWE Performance Center due to the new ruling from Full Sail University. The plan is to return to Full Sail when they are able to, which could be at the beginning of May. PWInsider also noted that while WWE brought in three bus loads of fans for this week's special NXT episode at the Performance Center, it's not likely that they will do this for the upcoming PC tapings. NXT will likely air with no fans in attendance at the PC, as they are doing with tonight's SmackDown and Monday's RAW.
Below is the full statement issued today by Full Sail President Garry I. Jones:
UPDATE: March 13, 2020
Full Sail students:
After careful review of current news regarding the COVID-19 virus, commonly referred to as Coronavirus, and an assessment of the needs and health concerns of our staff, faculty, and campus students, we have decided to suspend classes and labs for campus students as of Monday, March 16, and move all students in campus programs to online versions of their courses as of Wednesday, March 18. All campus students will then continue to attend online through the remainder of March and all of April. We understand that you are in the middle of a course currently, and your educators are working on a course-by-course basis to address your educational needs.
In addition, all group events on campus will be suspended through the end of April, and you will receive an update about April's graduation event in the coming days.
Although there have been no confirmed cases or immediate concerns at Full Sail University, our monthly educational cycle makes it easy to adapt quickly for the benefit of our students. With that in mind, we will continue to evaluate the situation throughout the next six weeks, and our sincere hope is that we will be able to welcome students back to campus for official course classes and labs on May 4. However, at this time we understand the need for responsible action and decision-making to minimize community spread of the virus, and feel that this course of action will be the best for our students, staff, faculty, and community as a whole.
We realize you may have questions or concerns regarding subjects such as classes, coursework, and financial aid, and our faculty and staff stands ready to assist you during this time. You will be receiving more specific information about the course that you're currently in and next month's course by Tuesday, March 17 via email – information and updates will also be available via Full Sail One, on all Full Sail's social media channels, and here. Thank you for your understanding as we all work together to support you and keep you continuing to pursue your education and career goals throughout this time.
The situation of course remains fluid, and we will continue to communicate as further decisions are made.
With respect and appreciation,
Garry I. Jones
President
Full Sail University