WWE announced today that they are unlocking a vast portion of the WWE Network library for a limited time.

Starting today, WWE is extending free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content, including every WrestleMania in history, past pay-per-views, original documentaries and more.

The two-night WrestleMania 36 event is only available to WWE Network subscribers. However, this offering allows fans worldwide to watch all of the past WrestleManias as well as every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode WWE Ruthless Aggression series, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series.

Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, every episode of WWE Untold, and the A Future WWE: The FCW Story documentary are also included.

To start watching now for free, visit watch.wwe.com and create your account to start streaming on your favorite device.

WrestleMania 36 airs on the WWE Network next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 ET/4 PT.