WWE has officially moved Mojo Rawley to the SmackDown roster.

Rawley was a member of the RAW roster until his appearance during Friday's SmackDown on FOX with good friend Rob Gronkowski, who recently signed with WWE to wrestle and will be hosting WrestleMania 36 next month.

It looks like Mojo will be working with Gronk on the blue brand moving forward. It's believed that Gronk will wrestle his first match at WWE SummerSlam in August, but there's no word yet on if Mojo will be a part of the storyline that leads to that match.

Gronk and Mojo teamed up with Elias to take out King Baron Corbin on Friday's SmackDown. Gronk then announced Elias vs. Corbin for WrestleMania 36, but the match has not been confirmed by WWE as of this writing.

As seen below, Mojo tweeted on the altercation with Corbin and wrote, "In these difficult times, it is extremely important to sanitize regularly and constantly take out the trash! @WWE #Smackdown @RobGronkowski"

He also commented on getting Michael Cole "hyped up" and wrote, "My new favorite pastime: getting @MichaelCole hyped. He loves it too. You can tell. @wwe #smackdown @WWEonFOX @WWEUniverse"

Stay tuned for updates on Mojo and Gronk on the blue brand. Above is post-show video from Friday's SmackDown, and below is video from their segment on the show.