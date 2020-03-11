- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel just released this video from the 2019 Winter Tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, which were held back in early December.

These tryouts featured former Bellator MMA star Will Brooks, Michael Evans of NBC's Titan Games with The Rock, several EVOLVE stars including Stephen Wolf and Anthony Henry, Arissa LeBrock (daughter of actors Steven Seagal and Kelly LeBrock), and many others. This camp also featured indie star Aja Perera, who was recently signed to work as a full-time referee under the name Aja Smith. You can find our report on the full list of tryout attendees from December at this link.

- As noted earlier at this link, The Wrap reported that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski has signed with WWE. Gronk is reportedly making his SmackDown on FOX debut during the March 20 episode from New Orleans, then will appear at WrestleMania 36 to begin a storyline that will lead to a match. The Wrap's report came after it was reported last night on WWE Backstage that WWE was close to finalizing a deal with the former New England Patriot, who retired from the NFL last year at age 29.

Shortly after The Wrap's report, WWE issued a teaser announcement on Gronk possibly joining the promotion, and appearing on SmackDown later this month. You can read the full announcement below and for those who missed it, you can find details on Gronk signing with WWE at this link.

Is Rob Gronkowski coming to WWE? What's next for Rob Gronkowski? Speculation around the WWE Universe has ramped up, as the former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion appears to be closing in on his first WWE action since WrestleMania 33, potentially as soon an upcoming edition of SmackDown later his month. Gronkowski's current role as an NFL on FOX analyst ties him closely to the blue brand's home network, and the football icon spent time with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Mojo Rawley at this year's Super Bowl in Miami. Gronk's larger than life personality and tailor-made nickname have long caused the WWE Universe to speculate over his sports-entertainment potential. Are the stars aligning for Gronkowski to tackle his latest post-playing career challenge on SmackDown? Don't miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX and stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story develops.

- A new WWE "Day Of" mini-documentary will premiere in the on-demand section of the WWE Network at 10am ET this coming Friday. The episode will give a behind-the-scenes look at the recent WWE Super ShowDown 2020 event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Below is a preview for the special: