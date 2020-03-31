- Above is the second episode of WWE's new "Superstar Home Workouts" YouTube series, featuring Cedric Alexander. The RAW Superstar is joined by WWE seamster Sarath Ton, who is married to Sasha Banks and was known as Mikaze on the indies, for a demanding workout session.

- The latest addition to the WWE Podcast Network will premiere on Wednesday. The Bump podcast will be hosted by Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Evan T. Mack, and Ryan Pappolla. WWE did not mention McKenzie Mitchell or Dan Vollmayer as being on The Bump podcast crew.

This is WWE's third podcast with Endeavor Audio as the company also does "Feel The Power" with The New Day and "After The Bell" with Corey Graves. Endeavor also does the official podcast of 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, but it is not listed on the WWE Podcast Network.

Below is WWE's announcement on the new podcast for The Bump:

WWE's The Bump podcast debuts tomorrow Your social-distancing media regimen is about to get a bump … literally speaking. A podcast version of WWE's The Bump will debut tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on all podcast platforms, bringing the show's signature humor, insight and Superstar interviews directly to your ears. So if you're looking to catch up on TV, distract yourself while you clean the house for the fourth time today, or just need something fun to listen to, Kayla, Matt, Evan, Ryan and the rest of the crew have got you covered. New episodes of WWE's The Bump drop every Wednesday wherever you get your podcasts.

- As noted, WWE Backstage will return tonight on FS1 with Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Mark Henry, and Paige. The WWE On FOX Twitter account noted that Charlotte Flair will be tonight's featured guest.

It was also noted by WWE that the show will air in a "modified remote format" in the usual timeslot of 11pm ET. Backstage was changed a few weeks back after FOX Sports suspended production of all studio shows due to the COVID-19 outbreak.