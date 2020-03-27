FOX Sports is set to air WWE programming on FS1 and FS2 on Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2.

A full replay of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air on both nights. There will also be a new remote edition of WWE Backstage that airs that week, with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T being joined by a few other guests via Skype due to FOX Sports suspending production of their studio shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is the WWE line-up for FS1 and FS2 that week:

FS1 on Tuesday, March 31

* 7-11pm ET: 2020 Royal Rumble replay

* 11pm-12am ET: WWE Backstage new remote episode

* 12-4am ET: 2020 Royal Rumble replay

* 4-5am ET: WWE Backstage replay

FS2 on Thursday, April 2

* 6-10pm ET: 2020 Royal Rumble replay

* 10-12pm ET: SmackDown replay from March 27

* 12-1am ET: WWE Backstage replay