Monday's WWE RAW episode, the second red brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no crowd, drew an average of 2.006 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 14% from last week's 2.335 million viewers for the first-ever Performance Center episode. This is the second lowest non-holiday RAW viewership in history, going back to the taped Christmas Week 2019 episode that aired on December 23, drawing 1.835 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.289 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 2.412 million), the second hour drew 2.004 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 2.486 million) and the final hour drew 1.726 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.108 million), a 25% drop from hour one.

This is the second third hour viewership of all-time, including holiday episodes. It is also the biggest hour one to hour 3 drop in show history.

RAW was #37 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Special Report, The Story, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Bill Hemmer Reports, Outnumbered, America's Newsroom, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, Situation Rom, Erin Burnett Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered Overtime, Lead with Jake Tapper, Lead with Jake Tapper 2, Situation Room, Anderson Cooper 360, Cuomo Prime Time, CNN Tonight, CNN Newsroom, Inside Politics, At This Hour, CNN Right Now, Daily Briefing, Your World with Neil Cavuto, FOX News at Night, MSNBC Press Conference coverage, America's Newsroom 2, MSNBC Live, Last Word, Beat, America's Newsroom 3, All In, Deadline, and 11th Hour, and FOX & Friends. WWE ranked #8 for the night, after 9 weeks at #1, on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.61. Special Report topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.418 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The cable news channels dominated on Monday night with coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

American Idol on ABC drew 7.019 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.320 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 9.567 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 7.027 million viewers on FOX and CW's Supernatural drew 1.057 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode