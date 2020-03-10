Monday's episode of WWE RAW featuring the fallout from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view drew an average of 2.163 million viewers, down 4% from last week's episode, which scored 2.257 million viewers.

It is the lowest audience for a WrestleMania season (Royal Rumble to WrestleMania) episode. It is also the second least watched episode so far this year behind the January 13th show (2.03 million viewers), however that episode was going head-to-head with the College Football Championship. The show was also down 23% from the same week last year.

The good news for the show is that it maintained its audience better than most weeks. The first hour drew 2.157 million viewers, which was the worst first hour since the Christmas week episode. The second hour was up 3% to 2.222 million viewers, marking only the third time this year that the second hour did better than the first. The final hour drew 2.11 million viewers, which was only a 2% drop from hour 1, which is the smallest hour 1 to hour 3 drop since last August.

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership on cable, and was once again #1 for the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.69.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 in the 18-49 demographic