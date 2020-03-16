Tonight's special "3:16 Day" edition of WWE RAW will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for the first time ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no audience for tonight's show.

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be on tonight's RAW to celebrate 3:16 Day with the WWE Universe watching at home on the USA Network. WWE has also announced a WrestleMania 36 contract signing between AJ Styles and The Undertaker for tonight. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was advertised for tonight's show before it was moved from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, but there's no word yet on if he will still appear at the PC tonight.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to celebrate #316Day on March 16 Raw

* The Undertaker and AJ Styles to sign their WrestleMania contract

