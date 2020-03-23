Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as the Road to WrestleMania 36 continues.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's show but they have confirmed appearances for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. WWE Hall of Famer Edge was originally advertised before the show was moved to the PC due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it's possible he appears tonight as well.

WWE has not announced an official RAW preview as of this writing, but stay tuned throughout the day as we will keep you updated. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tonight.