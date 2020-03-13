It looks like Monday's special "3:16 Day" edition of WWE RAW will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The episode, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin celebrating 3:16 Day, is still scheduled for the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as of this writing, but an official update is expected some time today. @Wrestlevotes reports that RAW will likely air from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday, instead of Pittsburgh.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode will also air from the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The show was originally scheduled for the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, MI.

Besides Austin's special appearance, Monday's loaded RAW also has a WrestleMania 36 contract signing between AJ Styles and The Undertaker scheduled, plus an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's RAW.