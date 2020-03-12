As seen in the video above and the photos below, WWE has released their first-ever no makeup photo shoot to celebrate Women's History Month.
The sit-down video interview features WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott and Carmella. The RAW, SmackDown and NXT women's division representatives speak openly about social media, insecurities, what beauty means to them, and more.
Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks also participated in the photo shoot.
Below are photos from the shoot, along with comments from the Superstars and a few of their co-workers:
#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/FConYaK31p— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) March 12, 2020
#WomensHistoryMonth @sophyholland pic.twitter.com/HfJzC403Ht— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 12, 2020
This photo shoot was by far my favorite!!! #WomensHistoryMonth— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 12, 2020
?? by the amazing Sophy Holland https://t.co/IwESyJMW8Z pic.twitter.com/gkdwm6xHCZ
Strong and beautiful on the inside and out.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020
??: Sophy Holland #WeAreNXT #NXTProud #WWENXT #WomensHistoryMonth @RheaRipley_WWE @BiancaBelairWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/KGMcAqK7uj
?? #nomakeup #ThursdayMotivation #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/MIvb9bnLLu— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 12, 2020
Strong. https://t.co/RR24pxS2Ac— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 12, 2020
https://t.co/zblYmju0Z5— Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) March 12, 2020
@shirai_io— Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) March 12, 2020
Is hands down who i think personifies wrestling in its purest form! Beauty, vicious ,and unforgiving!!!! https://t.co/t3l1kcYNAZ
NO MAKEUP PHOTO SHOOT— ?????Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 12, 2020
????????????????????????????????????????????
???????????????????????????????????????????????????#nomakeup #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/AyoGtUapRi
March 12, 2020
NO MAKEUP PHOTO SHOOT ?— ?????Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 12, 2020
????????????????????????????????????????????
@sophyholland #WomensHistoryMonth.
Raw Beauty: WWE's first-ever no makeup photo shoot | WWE https://t.co/yRvsNXMJ77
NO MAKEUP PHOTO SHOOT ?— ?????Io Shirai (@shirai_io) March 12, 2020
????????????????????????????????????????????
@sophyholland #WomensHistoryMonth.
Raw Beauty: WWE's first-ever no makeup photo shoot | WWE https://t.co/yRvsNXMJ77
View this post on Instagram
????Self-love & Acceptance is a hard thing to embrace...It takes major focus and dedication to love everything about yourself even before you can give love to anyone else! I HAVE NEVER EVER SHOWN MY FRECKLES OR AS A MATTER OF FACT NATURAL BEAUTY... this was the final step of my journey- I was so timid & shy, but given this chance to help others I knew I had to do it!! I embraced my fear, looked at the computer screen and cried saying "this is me..." wow... I did it!!! It was the best feeling ever!!! I challenge each and every person to look in the mirror & love yourself for who you are!!! We are all NATURALLY BEAUTIFUL IN OUR OWN WAY!! ??MORE PHOTOS TO COME?? @sophyholland ???? @wwe #wwe #smackdown #raw #womenempowerment #womenshistorymonth #yougogirl #naturalbeauty #ownit #selflove #flexappeal #danabrooke #nomakeup #nofilter