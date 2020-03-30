As seen above, WWE released a new "RAW: Must Be Monday" commercial today to promote their flagship show on the USA Network.

This is the same commercial that Samoa Joe suffered a concussion while filming, according to WWE Backstage analyst Ryan Satin on Twitter. It was reported back in early February that Joe suffered the concussion while taking a bad table bump during a commercial shoot.

You can see Joe take the table bump from The Authors of Pain at around the 19 second mark.

Joe is now eligible to return to the ring after his first 30-day suspension for his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy expired last week. While his suspension has expired, it's unknown if Joe has been medically cleared to compete. The concussion from this commercial shoot was his second concussion in less than 1 month. As we've noted, Joe suffered a broken thumb back in September and didn't return to the ring on RAW until late December. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27 RAW episode, returned to action for one week, and then suffered the second concussion at the commercial shoot.

The commercial above also features Ricochet, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Andrade, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and clips of others.

Stay tuned for updates on Joe's WWE status.