WWE will reportedly shoot gimmick matches for WrestleMania 36 at locations besides the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As noted, WWE announced on Monday that WrestleMania 36 will now be a two-night streaming event, from multiple locations. The event will air via pay-per-view and the WWE Network at 7pm ET on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. The main location will be the WWE Performance Center, but there's no word yet on what the other locations will be. However, all locations will be closed sets, with no crowds. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host both nights, and will be on Friday's SmackDown to promote the appearance.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that most of the WrestleMania 36 material will air from the Performance Center, while there will be some "gimmick matches" shot at other locations. There's still no word yet on where these other locations will be.

As noted last night, the WWE website lists the following matches for Saturday night and Sunday night, but it should be noted that WWE has not officially announced line-ups for each night, at least as of this writing:

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

* Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

* Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg

* Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

* John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Again, WWE has not officially announced which matches will air on each night. While the website does have these matches listed for each night, the location is the same for each match - the Performance Center, but that could change once they announce these other locations. WWE had plans to do 16 matches at WrestleMania 36 at one point, but there's no word yet on if that is still the plan.

Stay tuned for updates on the WrestleMania 36 situation as more information is expected to be confirmed soon.