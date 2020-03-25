WWE reportedly held the first day of WrestleMania 36 tapings this afternoon, according to @Wrestlevotes and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live.

It was believed that WWE may tape Night One of WrestleMania 36 today and Night Two on Thursday, but it was noted on Wrestling Observer Live today that they already filmed some of the bigger matches today. It was noted that the WWE crew has been working hard to get everything taped, and have apparently filmed several of the top matches already.

As noted on Tuesday at this link, local officials in Orange County, FL announced that a "stay at home" order is to go in effect beginning Thursday night. WWE is working to have everything taped before the order begins, and will reportedly have everything taped until the RAW after WrestleMania 36. There's no word yet on if they will tape the post-WrestleMania RAW as well, but it was rumored at one point.

WWE will be able to edit the order of WrestleMania 36 matches for the final product because they are being filmed ahead of time. We're not sure of the multiple locations they are taping at, besides the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but the WWE NXT Arena (Full Sail Live) on the campus of Full Sail University is believed to be another.

No other concrete details from the day one of the tapings are available as of this writing, but we will update you as soon as that changes.

Night One of WrestleMania 36 will air on Saturday, April 4 and Night Two will air on Sunday, April 5. WWE has not indicated that there will be a Kickoff pre-show this year. The current WrestleMania 36 start time for both nights is 7pm ET on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.