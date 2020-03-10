WWE released their proxy statement for shareholders ahead of their annual shareholders meeting. The filing includes pay for top executives in the company, including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Below are the base salaries of the top 5 corporate officers with their 2019 and 2018 comparisons:

* Vince McMahon - $1.4 million in 2020, equal with 2019 and 2018

* Former WWE Co-President George Barrios - N/A, as he left the company in January. His salary was $935,250 in 2019, $870,000 in 2018 and $783,510 in 2017

* Former WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson - N/A, as she left the company in January. Her salary was $935,250 in 2019, $870,000 in 2018 and $791,044 in 2017

* Paul "Triple H" Levesque - $730,000 in 2020, up from $710,000 in 2019, $684,125 in 2018 and $650,000 in 2017

* Stephanie McMahon - $730,000 in 2020, up from $710,000 in 2019 and $684,125 in 2018

It should be noted that Kevin Dunn was not listed in the top 5 corporate officers, as he was replaced by Stephanie McMahon.

These are just base salaries and do not include bonuses, stock options or talent pay for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Below is the total compensation for 2019 (which includes salary, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation and other compensation), with their 2017 and 2016 comparisons:

* Vince McMahon - $3,503,703 in 2019, down from $5,658,238 million in 2018, but up from $3,087,537 in 2017 and $3,071,600 in 2016

* George Barrios - $1,795,855, down from $9,108,342 in 2018, $1,943,808 in 2017 and $4,311,056 in 2016

* Michelle Wilson - $1,795,855, down from $9,188,586 in 2018, up from $1,962,637 in 2017 and $4,317,617 in 2016

* Triple H (includes his pay as a performer) - $3,328,092 in 2019, down from $5,031,459 in 2018. His pay was $3,223,716 in 2017 and $3,993,417 in 2016

* Stephanie McMahon - $2,027,248. She replaced Dunn on their list of "named executive officers."

Triple H's pay as a performer for 2019 was $2,016,977, down from $3,069,667. His pay was $1,493,640 in 2017 and $2,471,961 in 2016.

Stephanie McMahon's pay as a performer for 2019 was $716,133. Shane McMahon made $2,082,011 as a performer for the company in 2019, up from the $955,175 he made in performer pay in 2018.