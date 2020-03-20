Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. The show was moved to the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cole, who is in the ring alone, hypes John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 36 and says we will take a look at the feud tonight. Also, Paige will be here to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

- Cole talks about WrestleMania 36 airing over two nights this year with three-time NFL Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski serving as the official host. Cole sends us to a video package looking at Gronk. Cole says there will be a party at WrestleMania 36.

Mojo Rawley is also in the ring with Cole. Cole goes to introduce Gronk but Mojo snatches the mic and tries to get Cole hyped up for the introduction of his best friend. Mojo does the introduction instead and out comes the former New England Patriot tight-end, Gronk.

Gronk dances to the ring and takes the mic. He says he's been watching WWE since he was a kid, from the nose bleeds. He watched the early days of FCW to support his friend Mojo. He's been at sold out WrestleMania events in front of 80,000 people, and now he's in front of 0 people tonight but he's still hype. Gronk mentions his WrestleMania 36 hosting gig. Mojo says he's here to watch Gronk's back because WWE is different from the NFL when it comes to hard hitting. They get hyped up together and celebrate with Gronk delivering chops to Mojo's chest. The music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin.

Corbin congratulates Gronk on making it to WWE but says he's setting himself up for failure by aligning himself with Mojo. Corbin goes on and says he expects Gronk to get on his knees and bow to his king. Gronk isn't having that. Corbin goes on talking down to Gronk but the music interrupts and out comes Elias with his latest song. This just annoys Corbin but he listens. This leads to Gronk shoving Corbin back as Mojo kneels down behind him. They laugh at Corbin. Elias ends up entering the ring and attacking Corbin, tossing him out of the ring. Gronk says he can't make matches but he proposes Elias vs. Corbin at WrestleMania 36. Gronk, Mojo and Elias celebrate as Corbin looks on from the ramp. Cole says we will have to find out what WWE officials say about Elias vs. Corbin.

- Still to come, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg will be here to sign his WrestleMania 36 contract with Roman Reigns.

- We see Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn backstage walking.

Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak. They try to get the "yes!" chant going for the empty arena. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Bryan and Gulak warming up together in the ring. Out next comes Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura with WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn leading them to the ring. Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Bryan starts off with Nakamura and they trade holds, sizing each other up. Sami has joined Cole on commentary. Bryan takes control and tags in Gulak for a quick double team. Cesaro makes his way in but Gulak takes him down with a scissors and grounds him. More back and forth now. Nakamura is legal now as is Bryan. Bryan fights back and connects with an uppercut. Nakamura tags in Cesaro as he kicks Bryan. Bryan sends Nakamura out to the floor. Bryan ends up sending Nakamura over the table, almost into Sami's lap. Cesaro unloads now, taking out both opponents with power moves as Sami stands up and cheers him on. Cesaro has words with the referee while the others are down on the outside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the heels keep control. Cesaro works Bryan around and tags Nakamura back in. Nakamura drops Bryan and hits a big knee drop for another 2 count. Cesaro with another tag as they keep Bryan grounded, working him around and back into the corner. Cesaro with a big right hand. Cesaro whips Bryan in the corner and keeps following up with running European uppercuts.

Gulak and Nakamura tag in at the same time. Gulak nails a big dropkick. Gulak unloads with strikes against the ropes as the referee warns him. Gulak with a big German suplex for a close 2 count. They tangle on the mat and Nakamura applies an armbar. Gulak turns it into a 2 count. Nakamura levels Gulak with a big kick to the jaw out of nowhere. Cesaro and Nakamura with the big double team now. Gulak kicks out at 2. Cesaro with another big uppercut and more offense on Gulak. Bryan ends up dropped out on the floor and Sami taunts him.

Gulak fights off Cesaro and Nakamura in the ring, looking for a comeback. Gulak manages to level Nakamura with a big clothesline as they both go down. Gulak can't tag because Bryan is still down on the floor. Cesaro and Gulak go at it in the middle of the ring now. Gulak keeps fighting Cesaro off. Bryan comes back to the apron and tags in for the double team. Bryan ends up rolling Cesaro for the pin as Gulak stops Nakamura from coming back in to make the save.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

- After the match, Sami yells at the referee and claims Bryan wasn't legal. Bryan's music hits as he and Gulak start celebrating. We go to replays. Bryan and Gulak talk some trash back to Sami.

- Still to come, the Reigns vs. Goldberg contract signing for WrestleMania 36. Also, a look back at John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt from WrestleMania XXX, and Paige is here to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

- Cole plugs how ESPN will be airing old WrestleMania events, beginning with WrestleMania XXX this Sunday night. Back to commercial.