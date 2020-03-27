Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando FL.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opens with the usual intro video. We're live on tape from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He hypes tonight's matches - The Usos vs. The New Day to determine the WrestleMania 36 opponents for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House, and more. We will also look at Roman Reigns vs. Triple H from WrestleMania 32 in anticipation of Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Cole hypes Bayley's WrestleMania 36 Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Banks, Naomi, Tamina Snuka, and Lacey Evans.

Banks and Bayley hit the ring with mics and talk about WrestleMania 36. They talk about how special the event is but say this year WrestleMania is a nightmare for them. Bayley goes on about Paige trying to put them against each other. Bayley says there is no separating them, they are like peanut butter and jelly. Right? Sasha doesn't look like she's about to agree with Bayley. Before she can speak, the music hits and out comes Evans.

Evans takes shots at Banks and Bayley. Bayley calls her a loser and Banks says she has a bratty little daughter. Evans goes on about how she will take care of both Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania, taking the title from... the music interrupts and out comes Naomi. Naomi runs down Banks and Bayley and says the glow will shine bright at WrestleMania. Bayley says this isn't going to be one of those nights where everyone comes out and interrupts... the music hits and out comes Tamina.

Tamina enters the ring and stares everyone down. She says actions speak louder than words. Snuka drops Naomi with a headbutt, then Evans with a superkick. Banks and Bayley go after Naomi in the corner but run into Snuka instead. Banks and Bayley exit the ring and back up the ramp after Bayley grabs her title. Tamina looks on from the ring as Evans and Naomi recover on the mat.

- Still to come, Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura with WrestleMania 36 implications. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see recent happenings with Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Drew Gulak vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew Gulak with Daniel Bryan as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Shinsuke Nakamura is out next with Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. If Gulak wins this match, Bryan gets the WrestleMania 36 title shot from Zayn. Zayn joins Cole on commentary.

Nakamura takes control early on and beats Gulak down. Nakamura drives knees and keeps control. Gulak eventually explodes out of the corner and unloads on Nakamura. Gulak takes Nakamura against the ropes and beats him down as the referee warns him. Cesaro pulls Nakamura to safety on the outside. The referee talks to Gulak and warns him in the ring. Gulak ends up on the outside as Nakamura delivers big kicks against the announce table, while Sami yells at him. Bryan walks over and Sami yells at him.

Nakamura brings Gulak back into the ring but Gulak goes for the leg and turns it around. Gulak works on the leg some more while Nakamura is tied up in the ropes. Gulak unloads on Nakamura in the corner while Cesaro talks trash from the floor. Gulak misses a running kick in the corner. Nakamura with a flying knee from the second rope for a 2 count. Bryan tries to rally for Gulak at ringside.

Nakamura has Gulak grounded now. Nakamura drives a knee and keeps control. They get back up and trade strikes but Nakamura rocks Gulak and slams him face-first into the mat. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa but Bryan provides an assist, pushing Gulak out of the way. This allows Gulak to get the pin for the win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

- After the match, Gulak and Bryan celebrate as Bryan is going to WrestleMania to face Zayn for the title. Sami throws a fit and yells out as we go to replays. Bryan and Gulak continue taunting Sami and his crew from the ramp.

- Still to come, Asuka vs. Bliss, plus the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Cole confirms Bryan vs. Zayn for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 36.

- Cole shows us what happened between Dolph Ziggler and Otis last week. Otis snapped after Ziggler displayed photos of he and Mandy Rose on the big screen. We see Ziggler backstage talking on his phone, to Rose, when the intentional glitch once again flashes across the screen. Otis and Tucker run up but officials stop them from attacking Ziggler. Ziggler taunts Otis as officials hold him back. Otis and Ziggler agree on a WrestleMania match and Ziggler says Mandy will be in his corner.

- We go back to the ring area and Elias is up on the perch with his guitar. He thanks everyone for allowing him into their homes. He brings up how WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski thought it would be a good for Elias to face King Baron Corbin at the big event. Before he gets there, Elias wants Corbin to hear his latest song. Elias starts performing the song about WrestleMania and Corbin. Elias thanks "the capacity crowd here at the Performance Center" and goes to wrap up but Corbin attacks him and destroys him. Elias is hanging onto the railing of the perch as Corbin taunts him and works him over. Elias tries to climb back up but Corbin uses his scepter to knock Elias down to the floor below. Elias falls from up high and is laid out. Officials rush over and calls for help to come assist Elias. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened to Elias. Cole plays up the seriousness of the situation and calls it a "horrific" attack. Cole says Elias is being transferred to a local medical facility and we will try and learn how this impacts the King Corbin vs. Elias match at WrestleMania.

Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. No sign of Kairi Sane. Alexa Bliss is out next with Nikki Cross. Cole is joined at the announce table by Cross.

The bell rings and Asuka has words for Bliss. Bliss tells her to bring it. Bliss ducks and taunts Asuka. They have more words before going at it. Bliss unloads with forearms. They run the ropes and Bliss nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Bliss keeps Asuka grounded with a headlock now. She gets free and drops Bliss with a shoulder. Asuka mocks Cross from the ring.

Cross tries to rally the empty crowd as Asuka keeps Bliss down. Bliss comes back and sends Asuka out to the floor. Bliss mocks Asuka from the ring. Asuka comes back to the apron and they have words. Bliss sends Asuka back down to the floor. Bliss follows but Asuka kicks her and then launches her into the steel ring steps. Asuka stands tall on the floor and taunts Cross as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka has Bliss grounded in the middle of the ring. Asuka rocks her with a kick and strikes against the ropes. Asuka mocks Cross again. Asuka ends up missing a Hip Attack as Bliss kicks her in the back and she goes down. Asuka turns it around and they tangle on the apron but Bliss counters and slams Asuka face-first into the apron by her arm.

Bliss brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Bliss continues to focus on the arm. Bliss with a big kick. Asuka charges but misses as Bliss moves. Asuka hits the turnbuckles hard. Bliss with a clothesline and right hands. Bliss goes on but misses a moonsault as Asuka moves, rolling to the floor. Bliss chases Asuka back to the apron, dropping her face-first into the apron. Bliss keeps control and brings Asuka back in for a 2 count, and another. Cross is extra annoying on commentary tonight. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock but Bliss rams her back into the corner.

Bliss rolls Asuka out of the corner and nails a big DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

- After the match, Cross hits the ring to celebrate with Bliss as the music hits. We go to replays. Cross and Bliss hug in the ring as Asuka crawls on the outside.

- The Usos are backstage getting hyped up for tonight's match with The New Day.

- Also still to come, a look back at Roman Reigns vs. Triple H from WrestleMania 32. Back to commercial.