Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York with the final build for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that 2020 WWE Hall of Famers the nWo (Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) will be on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross tonight. There will also be a new "Firefly Fun House" segment with Bray Wyatt. Matches announced for tonight include Naomi and Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, plus a six-team Gauntlet Match with the winners earning the right to enter Sunday's Elimination Chamber match last.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown episode:

* Lacey Evans & Naomi team up for rematch against Bayley & Sasha Banks

* "Firefly Fun House" returns after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania challenge

* WWE Elimination Chamber final entrance on the line in Tag Team Gauntlet Match

* The nWo to appear on "A Moment of Bliss" this Friday

Stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.