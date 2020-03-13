Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was originally scheduled for the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

WWE has confirmed that tonight's show will air without a crowd. It was noted that only "essential personnel" will be in attendance due to the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy and John Cena will return on tonight's show. Cena will be there to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of WrestleMania 36. The retired Paige will also return tonight, to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. It's believed that Paige will bring someone with her to step up to Bayley.

There's still no word yet on if WWE 205 Live will air tonight from the Performance Center. Announced for that show is the WWE NXT Cruiserweights vs. 205 Live Originals in the Captain's Challenge Ten-Man Elimination Match - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Tyler Breeze, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan and a mystery partner vs. Jack Gallagher, The Brian Kendrick, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis and Captain Tony Nese.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown show:

* Jeff Hardy set to return on Friday Night SmackDown

* Paige vows to confront Bayley on SmackDown

* John Cena returns to SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.