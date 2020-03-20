Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There's no word yet on what matches will be featured tonight, if any, but there will be the WrestleMania 36 contract signing between Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski will also appear during tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode to hype his big appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. RAW Superstar Mojo Rawley previously indicated that he will be appearing with Gronk tonight.

WWE has not issued an official preview for tonight's SmackDown or 205 Live, as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates on the shows and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage.