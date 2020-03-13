- Above is new video of Kayla Braxton outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with hype for tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode. This is the first time in history that SmackDown will air from the Performance Center. It was originally scheduled for the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan, but moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. Next Monday's RAW was also moved to the PC from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode has been moved from Full Sail University to the Performance Center.

Braxton noted that all the usual WWE Superstars will be present for tonight's show, but they will be performing in front of no crowd. She added that this does not mean that the company won't put on an incredible show for the viewers at home.

On a related note, below is the WWE Now preview for tonight's SmackDown episode with Ryan Pappolla. Tonight's show will feature John Cena returning to address "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, the retired Paige returning to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and Jeff Hardy returning from his 2019 leg injury. Stay tuned for SmackDown updates and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.

- WWE stock was up 11.64% today, closing at $35.86 per share after opening at $34.51. Today's high was $35.94 and the low was $31.05.

- Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today with words for WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. Bliss taunted Asuka and Kairi Sane and teased that she and Nikki Cross might show up on RAW next week to confront the champions.

"Here is the thing, @WWEAsuka & @WWEKairiSane — we've been trying to 'get you' but you never seem to make your way to #Smackdown...Do we have to come to #Raw to finally get our wish? Lmk. A girl needs some clarity," Bliss tweeted.

Sane and Asuka have not responded to the tweet as of this writing. It's been reported that WrestleMania 36 will feature The Kabuki Warriors defending in a Triple Threat against Cross and Bliss, plus the team of Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, but that hasn't been confirmed as of this writing.

