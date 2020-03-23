Friday's WWE SmackDown, the second blue brand show to air from the WWE Performance Center with no audience featuring the debut of Rob Gronkowsksi, drew an average of 2.569 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. It was the second best number for the show of 2020.

This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.563 million viewers. This number is also up 4% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.470 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber episode. This is also the fifth best audience since SmackDown premiered on FOX last October.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.8 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.6 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #2 in the 18-49 demographic on network TV this week, for the third week in a row, with 20/20 and Blacklist, but behind Shark Tank at #1. SmackDown came in at #1 in the 18-34 demo this week, for the sixth week in a row. SmackDown tied for #5 with Hawaii Five-O in the 25-54 demo, behind Shark Tank at #1, 20/20 at #2, Blacklist at #3, and MacGyver and Dateline at #4.

SmackDown came in at #8 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Shark Tank, Hawaii Five-O, MacGyver, Blacklist, Blue Bloods, 20/20, and Dateline. Shark Tank topped the night in viewership with 5.990 million viewers.

Outnumbered Overtime on FOX News topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with an 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and 3.644 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.519 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.50 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.422 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 2.687 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 6 Episode: 2.456 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 2.470 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber WWE Performance Center episode)

March 20 Episode: 2.569 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode:

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode