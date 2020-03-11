As seen in the clip below, Big Swole confronted Britt Baker during her promo with Tony Schiavone on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

"I don't know why you're out here anyway," Baker said to Swole. "It's not like you have any amount of relevance here. The only person in your household wrestling cares about is your boyfriend."

Big Swole married WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander in June of 2018.

"I'm married, bay bay!" Swole responded with a reference to Baker's boyfriend, NXT Champion Adam Cole.

On Twitter, Alexander was obviously paying attention and responded to the segment.

"I am a husband ma'am," Alexander wrote, along with a gif that said "How dare you!"

Swole also commented on Twitter, indicating that we should see her and Baker in the ring very soon.

"Lil' girl, you have NO idea what you just started...imma whoop dat ass!"

I am a husband ma'am pic.twitter.com/zocGAurxaU — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) March 12, 2020