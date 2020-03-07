- Above is a WWE playlist of epic Elimination Chamber Match victories over the years. Tomorrow's PPV takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will feature two Elimination Chamber matches. The first will give the winner a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania (Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan). The other is for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles (The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode).

- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE The Day Of: Super ShowDown is on the way to the WWE Network on Friday, March 13. The report also noted the series is getting a slight title change with "the" being added.

- On last night's SmackDown, the nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman) appeared with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for "A Moment of Bliss" segment. They were interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn who eventually had to battle with WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

In regards to working with the nWo, Cesaro wrote, "staring down my childhood." For Zayn, he at one point hid behind Bliss, and later commented on social media, "No apologies for being a fast thinker." Nakamura simply wrote, "too sweet.

