There are now conflicting reports on Nia Jax's WWE return.

As we've noted, Jax was recently medically cleared to return to the ring after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery on both knees in 2019. It was reported that despite Jax still being on the RAW roster, there are plans for her to return on the SmackDown brand. It was also noted that Jax could return on the blue brand as soon as tonight's episode on FOX, but there's no word yet on if that changed due to the episode airing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Jax is not scheduled for the SmackDown roster, despite the recent reports. The Observer reports that Jax was still earmarked for the RAW roster as of this week.

There's also a brief WWE status update on The Revival. The Observer reports that The Revival is expected to be done with the company now. It's been reported for a while now that Scott Dawson's contract expires in early April, while Dash Wilder's deal had time added to it due to time he missed with injuries. Word now is that Dash's deal won't expire until mid-June of this year.

The Observer also reported that The Revival may not work WrestleMania 36 this year. At one point they were expected for a multi-team match with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison defending, but that match may not happen due to creative changes to the WrestleMania card. There's no word yet on if they would be used in the 7th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.