The WWE Supershow live event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has been cancelled.

The arena announced today that the "Road to WrestleMania 36" Supershow live event was nixed and that refunds are available at all points of purchase. There was no makeup date announced.

The arena's Twitter announcement, seen below, did not blame the cancellation on the coronavirus pandemic, but they announced other schedule changes earlier today with the COVID-19 outbreak as the reason.

We noted earlier tonight that Sunday's WWE live event scheduled for the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio was also nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still two WWE NXT live events scheduled for this weekend - Friday in Venice, Florida and Saturday in Daytona Beach, FL. Monday's RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is still on as of this writing as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, The Undertaker and others are scheduled for Stone Cold's special "3:16 Day" edition of the show. The PPG Paints Arena website and the WWE website still have RAW listed, and has not commented on any potential changes.

Stay tuned for updates on more WWE changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can visit this page to see the various updates on the outbreak and how it's impacting WrestleMania 36, this week's SmackDown, international pro wrestling events, the XFL, and lots more.